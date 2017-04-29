× Body Of Missing Boater — Kristy Farhat — Has Been Found

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — The body of missing boater Kristy Farhat has been found, according to LeFlore County Sheriff Rob Seale.

Sheriff Seale said Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed [with him] that her body was found near Moffett, Oklahoma not too far from where her husband, William Farhat’s body, was found on Thursday (April 29).

Farhat and his wife, Kristy, had been missing since their boat capsized on the Arkansas River on Sunday (April 24).

William Farhat’s two children Physher, 6, and Weston, 4, were with them when the boat capsized. Kristy was the children’s step-mom.

The children were wearing life jackets, and Weston was able to make it to shore and ran into firefighters, who went out to help his family.

Physher was pulled from the water, but later died.