Deatrich Wise Selected By The Patriots In Fourth Round

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – In the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Deatrich Wise is drafted by the New England Patriots with the 131st pick.

Wise, a 6-foot-5, 274 pound defensive end, finished with 112 tackles in his career at Arkansas with 23 coming for a loss. Wise added 16.5 sacks, with nearly half (eight) coming during the 2015 season. Wise also forced four fumbles in his career.

After a slow start to his Razorbacks’ career, Wise emerged as a top notch pass rusher during his junior season and recorded a sack in all eight SEC games and finished with 10.5 tackles for a loss in 2015. Wise had a career high 49 stops as a senior but just 3.5 sacks.