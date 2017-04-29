Flood Emergency Issued in McDonald County, Missouri

Posted 12:33 pm, April 29, 2017, by , Updated at 12:43PM, April 29, 2017

ANDERSON, Mo. (KFSM) — Flooding is impacting our neighbors to the north.

Anderson, Missouri, about 20 minutes north of Bella Vista, has a flood emergency in place.  “If you are safe at home, please stay there,” according to the Anderson Fire Department Facebook post.

Currently, all personnel are performing water rescues.

The fire department stresses for drivers to, “Remember Turn Around Don’t Drown,” if they approach barricades or road closures, and to not drive through running water on the roadways.

