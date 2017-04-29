Flooding In Rogers; Street Closures Listed

ROGERS (KFSM) — The below areas are flooded, according to the Rogers Police Department:

5400 Block of Stoney Brook Road

Oak Street at Dixieland Road

24the Street and Hudson, south of Mathias Elementary

2400 Block of West McKinley

28th Street and Walnut Street

Pawnee and Osage

Osage and Cherokee

Beacon Circle

Dixieland and Price Road is flooded

Early Saturday (April 29), Rogers Fire Department crews handled two swift water rescues.

Again, per RFD, avoid any water in the roadway if you’re driving or walking.