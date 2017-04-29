Flooding In Rogers; Street Closures Listed

Posted 2:04 pm, April 29, 2017, by , Updated at 02:29PM, April 29, 2017

ROGERS (KFSM) — The below areas are flooded, according to the Rogers Police Department:

5400 Block of Stoney Brook Road
Oak Street at Dixieland Road
24the Street and Hudson, south of Mathias Elementary
2400 Block of West McKinley
28th Street and Walnut Street
Pawnee and Osage
Osage and Cherokee
Beacon Circle

Dixieland and Price Road is flooded

Early Saturday (April 29), Rogers Fire Department crews handled two swift water rescues.

Again, per RFD, avoid any water in the roadway if you’re driving or walking.

