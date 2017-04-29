× Jeremiah Ledbetter Picked By Lions In Sixth Round

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- Jeremiah Ledbetter was drafted by the Detriot Lions in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, 205th overall.

Ledbetter, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive end, finished with 104 tackles, including 15 for a loss in two seasons with the Razorbacks. Ledbetter added 7.5 sacks while starting in 25 out of 26 games. Ledbetter played defensive end in all 13 games during his junior season but was moved to defensive tackle in the first eight games of the 2016 season, before moving back to the defensive end spot.

In his senior season, he finished the team leader in sacks (5.5) and tackles for loss (7.5).