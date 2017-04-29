× Jeremy Sprinkle Drafted By The Redskins

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle was selected by the Washington Redskins in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft with the 154th pick.

Sprinkle, a 6-foot-5, 252-pound tight end, had his most productive year as a Razorback in 2016 as he finished the season with 33 catches for 380 yards and four touchdowns but the production on the field was overshadowed by an off-the-field incident prior to the Belk Bowl.

During a bowl sponsored shopping spree, Sprinkle was cited for shoplifting and was suspended for the game by coach Bret Bielema.

Sprinkle finished his career at Arkansas with 71 catches for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns.