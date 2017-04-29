× Missing Polk County 9-Year-Old Found Dead

POLK COUNTY (KTHV) — The body of 9-year-old Reilly James Scarbrough has been found in a heavily wooded area near Hatfield, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The 9-year-old along with his 2-year-old sister, Acelynn Wester, were reported missing on Saturday (April 22).

Acelynn’s body was found in a heavily wooded area just southeast of Cove in the same vicinity where her mother, Bethany Jo Wester, 43, was found dead. Wester was found in Buffalo Creek.

Police also found the body of Wester’s uncle, 66-year-old Steven Payne inside of a home in Hatfield on Thursday (April 27).

Police said that they located Reilly with the help of Brian Travis, who is currently in the Polk County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office does expect capital murder charges will be filed against Travis.