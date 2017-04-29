× More Than 1,000 Without Power In North Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Multiple businesses in north Fayetteville are without power after severe storms Saturday (April 29) morning, according to Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO).

Walmart, Old Navy and Bed, Bath & Beyond on Mall Avenue were without power, along with 1,000 other customers, said SWEPCO Spokesperson Peter Main.

“The outages started around 11 a.m. Saturday (April 29) at a substation on Van Asche Drive,” Main said, “power should be completely restored around 2:30 p.m.”

SWEPCO didn’t know the exact businesses, or residences, that were impacted by outage.

The agency serves roughly 500,000 customers in Northwest Arkansas, the River Valley and parts of Oklahoma and Texas.

