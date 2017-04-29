× About 500 Without Power In Benton County

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Nearly 2,000 Benton County residents were without power on Saturday morning (April 29) following severe storms overnight. However, that number dropped to about 500 later Saturday morning.

Carroll Electric Cooperative is currently reporting that about 500 Benton County residents are without power.

Severe storms caused several outages throughout the area starting on Friday night (April 28).

With more severe weather expected through Saturday, additional power outages could occur.