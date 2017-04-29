About 500 Without Power In Benton County

Posted 6:47 am, April 29, 2017, by and , Updated at 08:13AM, April 29, 2017

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Nearly 2,000 Benton County residents were without power on Saturday morning (April 29) following severe storms overnight. However, that number dropped to about 500 later Saturday morning.

Carroll Electric Cooperative is currently reporting that about 500 Benton County residents are without power.

Severe storms caused several outages throughout the area starting on Friday night (April 28).

With more severe weather expected through Saturday, additional power outages could occur.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s