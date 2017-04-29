× Northwest Arkansas Flash Flooding Road Closures

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Heavy rains overnight on Friday (April 28) have caused several roads to shut down due to flooding.

Flash flooding can sweep vehicles off roadways, so use extreme caution if water is covering the road. Do not cross flooded low-water bridges.

Check I Drive Arkansas before you hit the road for the latest road closures.

Here are the road closures for Northwest Arkansas on Saturday morning (April 29):

Benton County:

Highway 59

Highway 264 near XNA

Highway 62 east of Gateway

Numerous side streets

Washington County