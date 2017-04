× Rawleigh Williams Injured During Spring Scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- Arkansas’ star running back Rawleigh Williams was carted off the field Saturday during the final spring scrimmage. According to reports, the Razorbacks were going through light drills when Williams was hit. Per the SEC Network Williams was diagnosed with a stringer and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The junior running back led the team last season with 1,360 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.