Sharum’s Garden Center Tips: Perennials, The Perfect Mother’s Day Gift

Sharum’s Garden Center is back and they have the perfect Mother’s Day gift waiting for you at both their Fort Smith and Springdale locations.

Choose from an array of annuals, tropical, and perennials for the perfect gift that will last longer than buying pre-cut flowers! It’s a gift that will grow.

Frank Sharum discusses perennials with us in this week’s Sharum’s Garden Center Tips that are grown on site. Perennials are great because they come back every year given the proper care, Frank’s favorite is the summer flocks!

They also have a wide selection of plants for your shaded beds; bleeding hearts is just one of many they offer.

Not to mention many different ferns to compliment your shade beds.

The perennial Iris is in bloom right now; Sharum’s has some vibrant purple as well as day lilies.

Be sure and check out all of their perennials for the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

