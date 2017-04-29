× Possible Tornado Damage Reported In Northern Crawford County

NATURAL DAM (KFSM) — The National Weather Service (NWS) indicated, via their radar, a possible tornado near Natural Dam near the Ozark National Forest, in northern Crawford county.

Natural Dam and law enforcement confirm with 5News that power lines and trees are down, and a building was damaged near Highway 59.

The NWS, earlier this evening, said severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles northwest of the Natural Dam and was moving northeast at 45 mph.

Also, there is a high risk for severe thunderstorms along the eastern edge of Bentonville, Arkansas to McAlester, Oklahoma.

NWS says there is a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall, up to two inches. The overnight low will be 54, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

We have crews on their way to Natural Dam.