CAMERON, Okla. (KFSM) -- A tornado touched down in Cameron, Oklahoma on Friday night (April 28).

The tornado wasn't on the ground long, and thankfully there were no reports of injuries or damaged homes.

The tornado did cause damage to trees in the area, even knocking over this massive oak tree.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has not been able to survey the damage yet, so the EF rating has yet to be determined. 5NEWS will add updates as more information becomes available.