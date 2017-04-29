Washington County Emergency Declaration Issued

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Washington County Judge Joseph K. Wood has issued an Emergency Declaration for Washington County due to heavy rainfall and major flooding.

County residents are urged not to drive on flooded roadways.

The County is currently responding to several swift water rescues due to flooding and citizens trapped in vehicles.

As a reminder for motorists, “please turn around, do not drown.”

Also, contact 911 if you need emergency assistance.

