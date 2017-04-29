Garrett’s Blog: What’s Next: Hour-By-Hour Forecast; Rain Ending Sunday

Posted 3:54 pm, April 29, 2017

Michelle McConnaughey‎ took this picture of flooding off Dixieland in Rogers.

Widespread flash flooding continues across NW Arkansas with heavier rain developing south and eventually spreading into the River Valley and SE Oklahoma.

Here are some of the highest rainfall totals:

  • 7.87″   Siloam Springs
  • 6.13″   Decatur
  • 5.40″   Elm Springs
  • 5.27″   Garfield
  • 5.25″   Bentonville
  • 5.08″   NWA Regional
  • 4.65″   Johnson
  • 2.34″   Fayetteville

SATURDAY 7PM: More rain and additional Flash Flooding Likely

9PM SATURDAY: Flooding rain continues across the area

MIDNIGHT: Expect a break in the rain as the heaviest rain shifts east.

7AM SUNDAY: The last push of light to moderate rain will occur across the area with rain ending from the west to the east.

-Garrett

 

