6 Killed As Storms Hit Midwest, Southwest States

ATLANTA (CNN) — Rescuers searched for survivors Sunday (April 30) and authorities canvassed the damage after tornadoes and severe flooding killed at least six people in three states.

Four people were killed when at least three tornadoes touched down Saturday (April 29) night in east Texas, Canton Mayor Lou Ann Everett said. Van Zandt County officials initially said at least five people had died. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.

In southwestern Missouri, the body of a 72-year-old woman was recovered after floodwater washed away her car.

Another woman died Saturday (April 29) after a tree fell on her mobile home in De Witt, Arkansas, about 80 miles east of Little Rock, police said.

Tornadoes that ripped through north Texas left widespread destruction and more than 50 people injured, officials said.

More than 30 million Americans remain under flash flood watches and warnings Sunday (April 30) as the storm system moves eastward. It began hitting Southwest and Midwest states Friday (April 28).

Rainfall amounts of 4-6 inches were reported in Missouri and Texas, with some areas seeing up to 9 inches, the National Weather Service said.

At least three tornadoes touched down east of Dallas, the weather service said.

The storm struck around 6:20 p.m. (7:20 p.m. ET) Saturday causing widespread damage about 60 miles east of Dallas in Van Zandt and Henderson counties, according to the weather service.

County officials said the number of dead could go up as search and rescue efforts continue. “The damage is extensive,” Everett said Sunday (April 30) morning. She had not yet been able to tour all of the affected areas.

“It is heartbreaking and upsetting, to say the least,” the mayor said.

The storm left a path of destruction 15 miles wide and authorities on Sunday (April 30) were not allowing people into some parts of Canton. The weather hampered rescue efforts Saturday night, but they will continue Sunday and include the use of dogs with searchers going door to door.

“We’re still in the search and rescue aspect of this disaster,” Van Zandt County Judge Don Kirkpatrick said.

He urged people to stay away, even those trying to help, because of the danger of downed power lines.

At least 55 patients were taken to ETMC Regional Healthcare System, hospital spokeswoman Rebecca Berkley said. One was in critical condition, and the other patients’ injuries were not life-threatening.

Multiple ambulances were at the site of the tornadoes while the search and rescue efforts continued, Berkley said. First responders from across the state continued Sunday to comb through overturned cars and destroyed homes.

“The tornado hit only a mile from my house,” said Hayley Herron, 17, who has lived in the town for five years. “The damages were horrible. Power lines and fences torn down over the roads, my friends’ homes destroyed, there were buildings completely gone. Trees were split and thrown across pastures.

“I’ve never seen so much damage before,” she said.

“This morning I know most everyone is still in shock at the damage and how horrible the night was for all of us.”

Crowds attending First Monday Trade Days, one of the largest outdoor collectibles markets in the US, were forced to take shelter in bathrooms, CNN affiliate KLTV reported.

Preliminary reports show tornadoes touched down in several north Texas towns.

Storms began Friday (April 28) around the state, bringing heavy rain and causing flooding, the weather service said.

A couple was left stranded in their car when flood waters began to rise in Christian County, officials said.

Despite the man’s efforts to rescue his wife, their car was swept away with the 72-year-old woman inside. The woman’s body was found Saturday in a field near Clever, Missouri.

At least 150 roads, mostly in southern Missouri, were closed by flooding, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

A total of 93 evacuations and 33 water rescues were reported Saturday, Gov. Eric Greitens said.