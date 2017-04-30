American Red Cross Sets Up Shelter In Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- The American Red Cross set up a shelter at the Boys and Girls Club facility located on Rupple Road in Fayetteville for those affected by flooding.

Rick Harvey, a spokesman for the Red Cross, said this shelter is for anyone who has nowhere else to go.

Pets are also allowed in the area.

Harvey advised if you need to stay at the shelter to bring whatever you may need, if you can.

“If you have medication please bring it, eyeglasses, any kind of medical needs, clothes, toiletry items," Harvey said. "If you don’t have access to those items, don’t worry. Our volunteers are here and we will help you replace those.”

He explained that they will remain open for as long as they need to to make sure everyone who needs help gets it.

They are providing shelter, food, and water for those affected by the recent storms.

Harvey said they were able to use the facility with the help from the city.