Another Death Due To Severe Flooding

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Another person has died as a result of this weekend’s flooding.

Early Sunday (April 30), the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Highway 16 West.

A vehicle was found partially submerged in water with a person the front seat.

Wedington Swift Water Rescue was also on scene and recovered the driver who was seat-belted in the car.

The area had previously been submerged under flood waters due to the heavy rain

Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder confirmed the deceased as John C. Vollmar, Sr., 76, of Fayetteville.

Vollmar was last seen on video around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday (April 29).

The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to confirm cause of death.

Next of kin has been notified.