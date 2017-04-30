× Army Corps Of Engineers: Spillway Releases At Beaver Dam, Table Rock Lake

ROGERS (KFSM) — At 1 a.m. on Sunday (April 30), the Army Corps of Engineers in the Little Rock District began a spillway release from Beaver Dam of 55,500 cubic feet per second (c.f.s.).

The seven spillway gates were opened six-feet releasing 52,000 c.f.s. in addition to the 3,500 c.f.s. being released through the turbine generators, according to the Corps.

The total release is 55,500 c.f.s. and the lake is expected to crest at 1,132 feet above sea level.

Future rainfall may cause the Corps to adjust releases at Beaver Lake.

Release at Table Rock Lake is also expected to begin Sunday (April 30).

Releases there will range from 40,000 c.f.s. to 60,000 c.f.s. because of the current heavy rainfall in the Beaver Table Rock drainage basin.

