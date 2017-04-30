Dept. Of Emergency Management: Weather Related Damage Per County
NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) was activated in response to Saturday (April 29) night’s severe weather.
The following counties have declared a state of emergency: Baxter, Benton, Faulkner, Independence, Madison, Montgomery, Newton, Washington, White, Woodruff. More counties are expected to declare following damage assessments.
Damage reports to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM) show several counties were damaged from the severe weather. The following has been reported by the local coordinators in the counties.
This is a breakdown of reports by county issued by an ADEM press release:
- Arkansas: One fatality after a tree fell on a mobile home.
- Boone: Countywide flooding.
- Benton: Storm damage.
- Carroll: Swift water rescue with seven people. Numerous trees and power lines down. Trees down on two houses in Holiday Island.
- Craighead: Flooding in Jonesboro and people are being evacuated in the area of Mary Jane and Race. A temporary shelter is set up at Allen Park.
- Crawford: High water due to storms. One house with damages and an out building.
- Clark: Several trees are down, roads are flooded, and numerous power outages countywide. A tree fell on one house.
- Clay: Two houses damaged south of Corning. Approximately 5,000 people are without power in the north part of Corning and Greenway. Grain bins and a shop in McDougal were damaged.
- Cleburne: Countywide flooding.
- Conway: Two swift water rescues in Morrilton.
- Crittenden: Local Coordinator reported on Cullum Road in Proctor a shed was picked up and hit a house causing roof damage. In the towns or McNeely and Marion there are trees and power lines down. Horseshoe Lake also has trees and power lines down.
- Drew: Damage throughout the county. Several roads are covered with trees and downed power lines. Trees were blown down onto houses. One barn and shed was destroyed.
- Faulkner: Countywide flooding. Greenbrier Garden Wall Apartments have been evacuated and are being sent to the Greenbrier event center where they are opening a shelter. Two injuries reported: One person was rescued and one firefighter was transported to the hospital. Damascus Water had to shut off service to approximately 300 customers due to water pipes being damaged in flooding waters.
- Hempstead: Trees are down across the county.
- HotSprings: Numerous roads are flooded countywide. One swift water rescue occurred this morning on the Ouachita River.
- Johnson: Rising water rescue of two residents between Ozark and Katalpa at the end of Highway 215.
- Lawrence: Trees down across the county.
- Lonoke: Power is out in Furlow and England. Two house fires were reported on Bearskin Lake Road in Scott, AR. Countywide flooding.
- Madison: Swift water rescue.
- Montgomery: Countywide flooding.
- Monroe: Trees down and power outages in Brinkley. One house was a total loss.
- Newton: Roads flooded.
- Prairie: Countywide flooding.
- Perry: Unknown number of residents evacuated from Reynolds Street in Perryville due to rising flood waters. Trees and power lines down and power out in the Casa area.
- Pope: Storm damage and power outages.
- Saline: Severe weather impacting area. 50 percent of the county is without power. Two people were rescued due to flooding.
- Woodruff: Flooding, and power outages were reported countywide.
- White: Widespread flooding and damage.
- Washington: Approximately 21 swift water rescues. Five structural fires due to lightning strikes, numerous trees and power lines down, numerous roads blocked by high water.
- Yell: Structure damages and trees down.