Dept. Of Emergency Management: Weather Related Damage Per County

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) was activated in response to Saturday (April 29) night’s severe weather.

The following counties have declared a state of emergency: Baxter, Benton, Faulkner, Independence, Madison, Montgomery, Newton, Washington, White, Woodruff. More counties are expected to declare following damage assessments.

Damage reports to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM) show several counties were damaged from the severe weather. The following has been reported by the local coordinators in the counties.

This is a breakdown of reports by county issued by an ADEM press release: