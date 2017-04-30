Farmington Softball Loaded For Present And Future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON (KFSM)--A trio of seniors have created a legacy on field with the Lady Cardinals. Two straight twenty win seasons under 500 game winner Randy Osnes.

"Anna Bennett at shortstop, Brandy Wallace at third, All-State player from last year and also Callie Harper at first, an All-State player," coach Osnes said, referring to his three graduating players.

"They're my family, so I've spent more time with them then my actual family. I've grown up with them, we've all matured together. I just love playing with them day in and day out," first baseman Harper said.

To the underclassmen, looking up to Wallace, Harper and Bennett has been beneficial. "They've meant everything, they taught us leadership and encourage us every day," junior Carley Antwine said.

The Lady Cardinals have also developed a tactic of visualization every day.

"Their goals of course, they're all posted in their lockers in the locker room. They wanna have a successful season, they wanna win conference, they wanna go to the state tournament and definitely win a state championship," said Osnes.

"It just reminds you every day of what we're trying to work towards and accomplish it as a team," said Wallace, the team's third baseman.

Antwine agreed, "It boosts our confidence I think, and it reminds us what our goals are and what we come out here every day to do."

After winning state titles in 2000, 2005 and 2011, the Lady Cardinals look to make a run through the 5A playoffs. Top seeded Farmington hosts Maumelle to open up the district tournament next week.