Fire Chief Killed During Storm In Central Arkansas

CLEBURNE COUNTY (CBS) — The severe storms took the life of a firefighter in Central Arkansas.

According to the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, Cove Creek/Pearson Fire Chief Doug Deckard died early Sunday (April 30) morning in an accident that occurred while he was serving his community during the thunderstorm.

It happened as he was checking a particular area, and the sheriff’s office described the storm at that time as “torrential.”

Deckard had been a firefighter for more than four decades, and he was also the coordinator of the Cleburne County Search and Rescue Team.

“He was a wonderful member of our community, and his kindness, work ethic, and enthusiasm will be sorely missed,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “His willingness to serve our community should be a shining example to us all.”

Western Cleburne County was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning late Saturday (April 29) night with the threat of high winds and small hail.

Much of the county was under a Flash Flood Warning throughout early Sunday (April 30).