Governor Declares State Of Emergency For Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Governor Asa Hutchinson has declared a State of Emergency for Arkansas in response to the severe storms and flooding throughout the state.

Officials at the Department of Emergency Management (ADEM) are receiving all the requests from the counties and are responding to the Governor’s order.

Gov. Hutchinson said in a statement, “our prayers go out to the families who lost loved ones in the heavy rain and storms last night (April 29). I also thank our first responders who have worked tirelessly to provide assistance. This afternoon (April 30), I declared a State of Emergency for Arkansas to ensure that we have in place available resources to assist counties affected by last night’s storms. ADEM continues to coordinate with counties on damage assessments.”