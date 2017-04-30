Governor Declares State Of Emergency For Arkansas

Posted 5:16 pm, April 30, 2017, by

Van Buren Saturday night

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) —  Governor Asa Hutchinson has declared a State of Emergency for Arkansas in response to the severe storms and flooding throughout the state.
Officials at the Department of Emergency Management (ADEM) are receiving all the requests from the counties and are responding to the Governor’s order.
Gov. Hutchinson said in a statement, “our prayers go out to the families who lost loved ones in the heavy rain and storms last night (April 29).  I also thank our first responders who have worked tirelessly to provide assistance.  This afternoon (April 30), I declared a State of Emergency for Arkansas to ensure that we have in place available resources to assist counties affected by last night’s storms.  ADEM continues to coordinate with counties on damage assessments.”
               
 
 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s