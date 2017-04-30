× House Fire Sends One Person To The Hospital

ROGERS (KFSM) — A house fire sends one person to the hospital early Sunday (April 30), according to the Rogers Fire Department.

At 9:39 a.m. the Rogers Fire Department received a call to assist the Beaver Lake Fire Department with a house fire at the 8100 block of Cedar Drive in Benton County.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins tells 5News their agency provided mutual aid at the two-story home.

Jenkins said one person was transported by ambulance to an area hospital and is being treated for smoke inhalation.

Details regarding damages to the home or if other people were in the home at the time of the fire was not available.