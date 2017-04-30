Monday: Changes For Fayetteville Public School Bus Routes Due To Storms
FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — If you have children who ride the school bus in Fayetteville, you’ll need to be aware of some route changes due to the rain and flooding in the area over the weekend, according to information from Fayetteville Public Schools Spokesperson Alan Wilbourn.
Wheeler Heights Road: Between Lena Lane and Gun Club
Alternate Bus Stop: Lena Lane or Gun Club and Wheeler Heights intersection
Schools: Holcomb, Holt, Ramay, ALLPS, FHS
Routes: B, D
Gun Club Road: Between Wheeler Heights and Wheeler Rd
Alternate Bus Stop: at Wheeler Fire Dept. or Wheeler Heights and Gun Club
Schools: Holcomb, Holt, Ramay, ALLPS, FHS
Routes: B, D
Hamestring Road: Between Highway 16 and Harmon Rd
Alternate Bus Stop: Intersection of Wheeler Rd. and Double Springs Rd.
Schools: Holcomb, Holt, Ramay, ALLPS,
Routes: B, D
John Garrison Road: Between Wheeler Rd. and Hamestring Rd
Alternate Bus Stop: Intersection of Wheeler Rd. and John Garrison Rd.
Schools: Holcomb, Holt, Ramay, ALLPS, FHS
Routes: B, D