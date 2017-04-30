× Monday: Changes For Fayetteville Public School Bus Routes Due To Storms

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — If you have children who ride the school bus in Fayetteville, you’ll need to be aware of some route changes due to the rain and flooding in the area over the weekend, according to information from Fayetteville Public Schools Spokesperson Alan Wilbourn.

Wheeler Heights Road: Between Lena Lane and Gun Club

Alternate Bus Stop: Lena Lane or Gun Club and Wheeler Heights intersection

Schools: Holcomb, Holt, Ramay, ALLPS, FHS

Routes: B, D

Gun Club Road: Between Wheeler Heights and Wheeler Rd

Alternate Bus Stop: at Wheeler Fire Dept. or Wheeler Heights and Gun Club

Schools: Holcomb, Holt, Ramay, ALLPS, FHS

Routes: B, D

Hamestring Road: Between Highway 16 and Harmon Rd

Alternate Bus Stop: Intersection of Wheeler Rd. and Double Springs Rd.

Schools: Holcomb, Holt, Ramay, ALLPS,

Routes: B, D

John Garrison Road: Between Wheeler Rd. and Hamestring Rd

Alternate Bus Stop: Intersection of Wheeler Rd. and John Garrison Rd.

Schools: Holcomb, Holt, Ramay, ALLPS, FHS

Routes: B, D