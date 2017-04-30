Razorbacks Ready To Battle In The Trenches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) - It was no secret that Arkansas struggled to control the line of scrimmage at times last season, which is the opposite of what Bret Bielema preaches.

This spring, the Razorbacks' coach made an emphasis on not letting that happen again.

The move to a 3-4 defense could alleviate some of those issues as a space-eater like Bijhon Jackson will plug up the middle but players like Sosa Agim will be needed to elevate their game in the fall.

"We're getting better at every position," Agim said. "I feel like we're moving faster now. Everybody knows their assignments, alignments, getting out checks in quicker."

Arkansas certainly hasn't installed their entire defense in the month of April but Bielema said the bones are starting to take shape.

"Really, in the last two weeks with different things with the defensive front, movement wise, (defensive) line games," Bielema said. "The pressure game that we've been able to establish the ability to bring one of the four linebackers on any given play and still just have a four man rush."

As for the other side of the ball, establishing a consistent run game is priority number one. Continuity on the offensive line is key but other players have had to fill the void left by Frank Ragnow as the Arkansas center has been held out to avoid injury.

"I thought Hjalte Froholdt made a big jump," Bielema said. "I thought Johnny Gipson made a nice jump. Colton Jackson at left tackle did some really, really good things. We've got good competition going on at right tackle."

"Just them starting to gel as a whole and us coming together as an offense as a whole starting to gel together," running back Devway Whaley said.

With spring football in the books, it's back to the weight room for the big guys in the trenches but once fall practice rolls around, all eyes will again be on them.