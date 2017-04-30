× Severe Weather Recap: Five Confirmed Fatalities

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The number of deaths related to the severe weather on Saturday (April 29) is at five, according to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

Arkansas County had one fatality:

Julia Schwede, 65, was killed when a tree fell on her mobile home in DeWitt.

Carroll County had one fatality:

24-year-old woman was found dead in Eureka Springs after drowning. She was last seen tubing on Leatherback Creek. Details click here.

Cleburne County had one fatality:

A fire chief was killed near the Faulkner-Cleburne county line while on duty, according to Arkansas State Police. Details click here.

Washington County had two fatalities:

John C. Vollmar, 76, was found dead inside his car that had been submerged in floodwater. Details click here.

10-year-old Springdale girl died after falling into a creek. Details click here.

Meanwhile, as of Sunday (April 30) evening the search for two children in Madison County continued. Details click here.

this time, we have reports of five confirmed fatalities due to severe weather last night and today.

Arkansas County – One fatality.

Carroll County – One fatality.

Cleburne County — One fatality.

Washington County – Two fatalities.

Updates will be sent as more information is available.

Whitney Green

Public Information Officer

Arkansas Department of Emergency Management