Springdale Police Recover Child's Body

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale police recovered the body of a 10-year-old girl Sunday (April 30) after she was swept away in a flooded creek, according to a news release.

The girl and her 9-year-old brother had climbed a fence in their backyard about 8 p.m. when the girl fell into a flooded creek behind their home on Ponchartrain Street, the release said.

The girl’s body was found near Randall and Lowell roads, which is south of the creek she fell into, according to the release.

She was pronounced dead at 12:12 a.m.

“Please allow her family time to grieve,” Capt. Derek Hudson said. “We can release further details later if necessary. This little girl was a member of our schools and our community.”