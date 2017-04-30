× Sunday Morning Road Closures

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Although it finally stopped raining and the flooding has gone down considerably, there are still several roads that are closed on Sunday morning (April 30).

Before you head out, check your route on I Drive Arkansas for a detailed look at the roads. Several side streets and county roads with low water bridges are also closed.

Here are some of the highways that have been closed due to flooding:

Benton County:

State Highway 59

State Highway 112

Carroll County

State Highway 103

Franklin County

State Highway 23

Madison County

State Highway 127

Washington County