Sunday Morning Road Closures

Posted 7:52 am, April 30, 2017, by , Updated at 07:54AM, April 30, 2017

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Although it finally stopped raining and the flooding has gone down considerably, there are still several roads that are closed on Sunday morning (April 30).

Before you head out, check your route on I Drive Arkansas for a detailed look at the roads. Several side streets and county roads with low water bridges are also closed.

Here are some of the highways that have been closed due to flooding:

Benton County:

  • State Highway 59
  • State Highway 112

Carroll County

  • State Highway 103

Franklin County

  • State Highway 23

Madison County

  • State Highway 127

Washington County

  • U.S. Highway 62
  • State Highway 265
  • State Highway 45
  • State Highway 127

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s