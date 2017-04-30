Sunday Morning Road Closures
ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Although it finally stopped raining and the flooding has gone down considerably, there are still several roads that are closed on Sunday morning (April 30).
Before you head out, check your route on I Drive Arkansas for a detailed look at the roads. Several side streets and county roads with low water bridges are also closed.
Here are some of the highways that have been closed due to flooding:
Benton County:
- State Highway 59
- State Highway 112
Carroll County
- State Highway 103
Franklin County
- State Highway 23
Madison County
- State Highway 127
Washington County
- U.S. Highway 62
- State Highway 265
- State Highway 45
- State Highway 127