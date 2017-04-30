× Two Madison County Children Missing After Vehicle Gets Swept Away During Flash Flooding

MADISON COUNTY (KFSM) — Two children are missing in Madison County after their mother’s vehicle got stuck in floodwaters on Saturday (April 29).

Three people, a 38-year-old woman and her 4-year-old boy and 18-month-old girl, were stranded in high water in the Hindsville area after water swept their vehicle off the roadway and over a low water bridge around 3 p.m., according to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office release. The incident happened on County Road 7320.

The woman attempted to save her children, but they were swept apart after they exited the vehicle.

Emergency workers found the woman downstream, but the children were not found. The woman was treated on scene but refused to go to the hospital while the search continued for the children.

The search was called off Saturday night for safety reasons. The search resumed at 7 a.m. on Sunday (April 30).