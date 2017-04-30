× Undrafted Arkansas Players Land Free-Agent Deals

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- Arkansas had three players picked up in the 2017 NFL draft, but they had several former Hogs agree to free-agent contracts shortly after the final round.

Former Razorbacks that agreed to deals include wide receivers Drew Morgan, Keon Hatcher, and Cody Hollister. Cornerbacks Jared Collins and DJ Dean also inked with NFL teams. Offensive lineman Dan Skipper confirmed Sunday that he too signed a free-agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys. Below is the list of the players that signed UDFA deals, and where they will be going.

Arkansas Players That Signed UDFA Deals

WR Drew Morgan- Miami Dolphins

WR Keon Hatcher -Oakland Raiders

WR Cody Hollister- New England Patriots

OL Dan Skipper- Dallas Cowboys

CB DJ Dean- New England Patriots

CB Jared Collins- LA Rams

P Toby Baker- Will go to New York Jets for a minicamp tryout