Washington Water Authority Issues Boil Order

FARMINGTON (KFSM) — A boil order is in place for parts of Washington County, according to Washington Water Authority General Manager Josh Moore.

The part of the system around the Tontitown and Elm springs area that includes Brush Creek Road from the Brush Creek Baptist Church east to Downum Road, including the Javello Road area, the Churchhill Downs Drive area, all of Kenneth Price Road, Shuester Loop and Shuester Road, Snavely Road, Whipporwill Road, Lott Road, Tally Gate Road, Downum Road, Marchant Road, Trails End Ranch Road, Kelly Road, Robinson Road, Fair Lane, and all of Elm Valley Estates.

Also under a boil order is the area of Highway 170 North, just south of Farmington.

That area includes those customers south of Clyde Carnes Road along Highway 170 north to Sunrise Road, including Sunrise Road and Richmond Road.

Under boil order are the customers on South Barrington north of Arbor Acres Road with addresses between 1916 and 2150s on Barrington Road.

Also under boil order are the customers along Malico Mountain Road from Highway 265 south to the bridge at Sweetwater Creek and all of Lockhart Lane.

This order was issued for these areas as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system is a result of partial loss in normal system pressure.