Woman’s Body Recovered In Eureka Springs

Posted 10:48 am, April 30, 2017, by , Updated at 10:50AM, April 30, 2017

EUREKA SPRINGS (KFSM) — Search and rescue teams recovered a 24-year-old woman’s body Sunday (April 30) in a creek near North Main Street, according to fire chief Nick Samack.

The woman was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Saturday (April 29) in an inner tube on North Main Street when her friends saw her go under the water and fail to resurface, Samack said.

Crews from the fire department, Carroll County Emergency Management, Carroll County Search & Rescue and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office searched in the storms until 2 a.m., Samack said, but didn’t find the woman’s body until about 9:40 a.m. Sunday.

The woman’s identity is being withheld until her family is notified, Samack said.

