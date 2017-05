Arkansas Baseball & Softball Regional Tournament Brackets & Results

BASEBALL

4A North

at Dover High School

Thursday

Game 1: Pea Ridge vs Dardanelle, 10:00 AM

Game 2: Booneville vs Huntsville, 12:30 PM

Game 3: Pottsville vs Gravette, 3:00 PM

Game 4: Shiloh Christian vs Dover, 5:30 PM

Friday

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, 12:00 PM

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner, 2:30 PM

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 loser vs Game 6 loser, 12:00 PM

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 2:30 PM



4A East

at Trumann High School

Thursday

Game 1: CAC vs Highland, 10:00 AM

Game 2: Harrisburg vs Heber Springs, 12:30 PM

Game 3: Jonesboro Westside vs Batesville Southside, 3:00 PM

Game 4: Lonoke vs Brookland, 5:30 PM

Friday

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, 12:00 PM

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner, 2:30 PM

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 loser vs Game 6 loser, 12:00 PM

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 2:30 PM

4A South

at Monticello High School

Thursday

Game 1: Nashville vs Warren, 10:00 AM

Game 2: Monticello vs Ashdown, 12:30 PM

Game 3: Hamburg vs Malvern, 3:00 PM

Game 4: Arkadelphia vs Star City, 5:30 PM

Friday

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, 12:00 PM

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner, 2:30 PM

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 loser vs Game 6 loser, 12:00 PM

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 2:30 PM



3A-1

at Greenland High School

Thursday

Game 1: Greenland vs Paris, 10:00 AM

Game 2: Lamar vs Charleston, 12:30 PM

Game 3: Atkins vs Mansfield, 3:00 PM

Game 4: Elkins vs Jessieville, 5:30 PM

Friday

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, 12:00 PM

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner, 2:30 PM

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 loser vs Game 6 loser, 12:00 PM

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 2:30 PM

3A-2

at Harding Academy High School

Thursday

Game 1: Harding Academy vs Rosebud, 10:00 AM

Game 2: Benton Harmony Grove vs Tuckerman, 12:30 PM

Game 3: Mayflower vs Barton, 3:00 PM

Game 4: Bald Knob vs Glen Rose, 5:30 PM

Friday

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, 12:00 PM

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner, 2:30 PM

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 loser vs Game 6 loser, 12:00 PM

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 2:30 PM

3A-3

at Manila High School

Thursday

Game 1: Clinton vs Piggott, 10:00 AM

Game 2: Corning vs Melbourne, 12:30 PM

Game 3: Riverside vs Mountain View, 3:00 PM

Game 4: Valley Springs vs Manila, 5:30 PM

Friday

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, 12:00 PM

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner, 2:30 PM

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 loser vs Game 6 loser, 12:00 PM

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 2:30 PM

3A-4

at Smackover-Norphlet High School

Thursday

Game 1: Horatio vs McGhee, 10:00 AM

Game 2: Smackover vs Fouke, 12:30 PM

Game 3: Junction City vs Centerpoint, 3:00 PM

Game 4: Genoa Central vs Fordyce, 5:30 PM

Friday

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, 12:00 PM

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner, 2:30 PM

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 loser vs Game 6 loser, 12:00 PM

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 2:30 PM

2A North

at Palestine-Wheatley High School

Thursday

Game 1: Buffalo Island Central vs Hazen, 10:00 AM

Game 2: McCrory vs Salem, 12:30 PM

Game 3: Palestine-Wheatley vs East Poinsett County, 3:00 PM

Game 4: Sloan Hendrix vs Des Arc, 5:30 PM

Friday

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, 12:00 PM

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner, 2:30 PM

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 loser vs Game 6 loser, 12:00 PM

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 2:30 PM

2A West/Central

at Pangburn High School

Thursday

Game 1: Magazine vs England, 10:00 AM

Game 2: Pangburn vs Lavaca, 12:30 PM

Game 3: Conway Christian vs Hackett, 3:00 PM

Game 4: Danville vs St. Joseph, 5:30 PM

Friday

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, 12:00 PM

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner, 2:30 PM

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 loser vs Game 6 loser, 12:00 PM

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 2:30 PM

2A South

at Magnet Cove High School

Thursday

Game 1: Parkers Chapel vs Mountain Pine, 10:00 AM

Game 2: Magnet Cove vs Spring Hill, 12:30 PM

Game 3: Poyen vs Rison, 3:00 PM

Game 4: Camden Harmony Grove vs Murfreesboro, 5:30 PM

Friday

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, 12:00 PM

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner, 2:30 PM

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 loser vs Game 6 loser, 12:00 PM

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 2:30 PM

1A-1

at Lead Hill Park in Harrison

Thursday

Game 1: Omaha vs Jasper, 10:00 AM

Game 2: Shirley vs Decatur, 12:30 PM

Game 3: Lead Hill vs Deer, 3:00 PM

Game 4: Alpena vs Bruno-Pyatt, 5:30 PM

Friday

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, 12:00 PM

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner, 2:30 PM

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 loser vs Game 6 loser, 12:00 PM

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 2:30 PM

1A-2

at Armorel High School

Thursday

Game 1: Bay vs Norfork, 10:00 AM

Game 2: Viola vs Rector, 12:30 PM

Game 3: Mammoth Spring vs Ridgefield Christian, 3:00 PM

Game 4: Armorel vs Hillcrest, 5:30 PM

Friday

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, 12:00 PM

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner, 2:30 PM

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 loser vs Game 6 loser, 12:00 PM

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 2:30 PM

1A-3

at South Side High School

Thursday

Game 1: Nemo Vista vs Greers Ferry West Side, 10:00 AM

Game 2: Concord vs Abundant Life, 12:30 PM

Game 3: Midland vs Wonderview, 3:00 PM

Game 4: Mount Vernon-Enola vs South Side Bee Branch, 5:30 PM

Friday

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, 12:00 PM

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner, 2:30 PM

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 loser vs Game 6 loser, 12:00 PM

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 2:30 PM

1A-4

at Dierks High School

Thursday

Game 1: County Line vs Mineral Springs, 10:00 AM

Game 2: Kirby vs Western Yell County, 12:30 PM

Game 3: Dierks vs Mulberry/Pleasant View, 3:00 PM

Game 4: Scranton vs Mount Ida, 5:30 PM

Friday

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, 12:00 PM

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner, 2:30 PM

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 loser vs Game 6 loser, 12:00 PM

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 2:30 PM

1A-5

at Ouachita High School

Thursday

Game 1: Taylor vs Dermott, 10:00 AM

Game 2: Hermitage vs Trinity Christian, 12:30 PM

Game 3: Woodlawn vs Bradley, 3:00 PM

Game 4: Ouachita vs Hampton, 5:30 PM

Friday

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, 12:00 PM

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner, 2:30 PM

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 loser vs Game 6 loser, 12:00 PM

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 2:30 PM