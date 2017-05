× Bentonville Hotel Partially Evacuated After Carbon Monoxide Leak

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Bentonville was partially evacuated on Monday (May 1) due to a carbon monoxide leak.

The hotel manager said they started evacuating around 8 a.m. About half the people on the fourth floor of the hotel had to be evacuated.

Bentonville police and the fire department are on the scene.

The cause of the leak has not been released.