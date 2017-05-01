Cities Offer Debris Cleanup Following Massive Flooding
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Following the massive flooding over the weekend several Northwest Arkansas cities are offering debris cleanup for residents.
Here’s what you need to know about storm cleanup in the following cities:
Bentonville
- The city will conduct a city-wide storm debris cleanup on Monday, May 8
- Only vegetative debris is allowed
- Debris must be no larger than 6 feet tall or 24 inches in diameter
- Tree limbs, shrubs and tree trunks are allowed
- No hazardous waste, furniture, appliances or household waste is allowed
- Debris must be ready by 7 a.m. on Monday May 8
- Place debris four to 10 feet back from the curb. Keep debris out of drainage ditches and roadways
Fayetteville
- Fayetteville offers weekly curbside yard waste collection for residents in single-family homes.
- Yard waste, recycling and household trash are all collected on the same day.
- Vegetation must be bundled or placed in compostable brown paper yard waste bags and placed within five feet of the curb
- Grass clippings, leaves, and brush are allowed
- Must be labeled yard waste
- All brush must be bundled and tied and not greater than four feet in length
- Limbs shouldn’t be greater than five” in diameter
- All yard waste and brush must be placed at the curb for collection by 5 a.m.
Rogers
- Rogers residents may drop off yard waste at either the Rogers Recycling Center or the Rogers Street Department
- Bring a current water bill along with a photo ID
- Only vegetative debris will be allowed
- Trees, limbs, leaves, grass, shrubs are accepted waste
- Lumber, plywood, building materials or yard waste contaminated with trash or items generated from businesses or contractors will not be accepted