Cities Offer Debris Cleanup Following Massive Flooding

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Following the massive flooding over the weekend several Northwest Arkansas cities are offering debris cleanup for residents.

Here’s what you need to know about storm cleanup in the following cities:

Bentonville

The city will conduct a city-wide storm debris cleanup on Monday, May 8

Only vegetative debris is allowed Debris must be no larger than 6 feet tall or 24 inches in diameter Tree limbs, shrubs and tree trunks are allowed No hazardous waste, furniture, appliances or household waste is allowed

Debris must be ready by 7 a.m. on Monday May 8

Place debris four to 10 feet back from the curb. Keep debris out of drainage ditches and roadways

Fayetteville

Fayetteville offers weekly curbside yard waste collection for residents in single-family homes.

Yard waste, recycling and household trash are all collected on the same day.

Vegetation must be bundled or placed in compostable brown paper yard waste bags and placed within five feet of the curb Grass clippings, leaves, and brush are allowed Must be labeled yard waste All brush must be bundled and tied and not greater than four feet in length Limbs shouldn’t be greater than five” in diameter

All yard waste and brush must be placed at the curb for collection by 5 a.m.

Rogers