Cities Offer Debris Cleanup Following Massive Flooding

Posted 4:16 pm, May 1, 2017, by , Updated at 04:17PM, May 1, 2017

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Following the massive flooding over the weekend several Northwest Arkansas cities are offering debris cleanup for residents.

Here’s what you need to know about storm cleanup in the following cities:

Bentonville 

  • The city will conduct a city-wide storm debris cleanup on Monday, May 8
  • Only vegetative debris is allowed
    • Debris must be no larger than 6 feet tall or 24 inches in diameter
    • Tree limbs, shrubs and tree trunks are allowed
    • No hazardous waste, furniture, appliances or household waste is allowed
  • Debris must be ready by 7 a.m. on Monday May 8
  • Place debris four to 10 feet back from the curb. Keep debris out of drainage ditches and roadways

Fayetteville

  • Fayetteville offers weekly curbside yard waste collection for residents in single-family homes.
  • Yard waste, recycling and household trash are all collected on the same day.
  • Vegetation must be bundled or placed in compostable brown paper yard waste bags and placed within five feet of the curb
    • Grass clippings, leaves, and brush are allowed
    • Must be labeled yard waste
    • All brush must be bundled and tied and not greater than four feet in length
    • Limbs shouldn’t be greater than five” in diameter
  • All yard waste and brush must be placed at the curb for collection by 5 a.m.

Rogers

  • Rogers residents may drop off yard waste at either the Rogers Recycling Center or the Rogers Street Department
  • Bring a current water bill along with a photo ID
  • Only vegetative debris will be allowed
    • Trees, limbs, leaves, grass, shrubs are accepted waste
    • Lumber, plywood, building materials or yard waste contaminated with trash or items generated from businesses or contractors will not be accepted

 

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s