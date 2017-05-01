Crawl Your Way To Health

Posted 4:02 pm, May 1, 2017

A new fitness trend, may look better suited for a toddler, than an adult.

Crawling is becoming a hit at gyms across the country.

Experts say crawling offers more than just a workout.

Some claim it can reset your body, bringing back strength and mobility most people lose over the years.

Experts said the concept may seem simple, but it takes more focus than you might expect.

Research suggests crawling may also help improve chronic health conditions like high blood pressure.

Segment Sponsored By: Mercy Health Systems

