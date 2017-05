× Dallas Firefighter Shot, Authorities Say

DALLAS (CNN) — A gunman shot a member of the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department Monday, according to a tweet from the city’s police department.

The Dallas Police Department described the incident as an active shooter situation, according to CNN affiliate KTVT.

The injured person was transported to a hospital, Dallas police told KTVT. The person’s condition is unknown.

Developing story – more to come.