× Polk County Man Arraigned On Four Counts Of Capital Murder In Deaths Of Mena Family

POLK COUNTY (KFSM) — A Polk County man was arraigned on four counts of capital murder on Monday (May 1).

Brian Bliss Travis, 37, is accused of murdering two children, their mother and their great uncle last week, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He was arraigned in the Polk County Circuit Court on Monday.

Police found the body of 2-year-old Acelynn Wester on Friday (April 28). Her brother, Reilly, 9, was found on Saturday (April 29). The children’s mother, Bethany Jo Wester, 43, was found dead in Buffalo Creek on Tuesday (April 25), and their great uncle, Steven Payne, 66, was found dead in a home in Hatfield on Thursday (April 27).

Travis was arraigned late last week on unrelated charges of furnishing or possessing prohibited articles, the release states.

Travis is being held in the Polk County Detention Center without bond, and a protective order was issued in the case to prevent any party from making extrajudicial statements.