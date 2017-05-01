× Rascal Flatts Add Walmart AMP To Summer Tour Lineup

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rascal Flatts will be making a stop at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion this summer as part of their Rhythm & Roots Tour.

The “Life is a Highway” and “My Wish” singers will be taking the AMP stage on Friday, July 21. The venue will open at 6 p.m. and the performance will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the performance will go on sale starting on Friday (May 5) at 10 a.m. Individual tickets start at $36, but a lawn four-pack of tickets will be sold for $24.75 each.

Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 479-443-5600, or in person at the Walmart AMP or at Walton Arts Center box offices.