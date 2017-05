ROGERS (KFSM) –The Rogers Police Department is asking for help locating a runaway juvenile.

Police said Ruby Aldaco, 14, was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, dark pants and gray and pink vans. They also said she may be in the Lowell or Springdale area.

Aldaco is 4’9″ and weighs 95 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ruby Aldaco, contact the Rogers Police Department at (479) 636-4141.