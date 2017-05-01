Search For Missing Madison County Children Continues As Recovery Effort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY (KFSM) -- The search for two young Madison County children who were swept away in floodwaters on Saturday (April 29) has switched from a rescue to a recovery effort.

Three people, a 38-year-old woman and her 4-year-old boy and 18-month-old girl, were stranded in high water in the Hindsville area after water swept their vehicle off the roadway and over a low water bridge around 3 p.m., according to a Madison County Sheriff's Office release. The incident happened on County Road 7320.

The woman attempted to save her children, but they were swept apart after they exited the vehicle.

The woman was found downstream, but the children were not located. Rescue workers searched for the children on Saturday and Sunday (April 30).

On Monday (May 1) the search switched to a recovery effort, although workers are still hoping for the best. Volunteers are searching on the banks and in canoes along Glade Creek, where the family's truck was swept away. They are concentrating on a search area north of Highway 412.