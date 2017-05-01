× Searchers Find Body Of Missing Madison County Boy Who Was Swept Away In Weekend Flooding

MADISON COUNTY (KFSM) — Searchers found the body of a missing Madison County boy on Monday (May 1) after a family was swept away in weekend flooding.

The body of a 4-year-old boy was found on Monday afternoon. The search continues for an 18-month-old girl.

Three people, a 38-year-old woman and her two kids, were stranded in high water in the Hindsville area after water swept their truck off the roadway and over a low water bridge around 3 p.m. on Saturday (April 29), according to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office release. They family was driving on County Road 7320 when they were swept into Glade Creek.

The mother attempted to save her children, but they were swept from her arms after they exited the vehicle.

The mother was found about a mile downstream. Rescue workers have been searching for the children since Saturday.

On Monday, the search switched from rescue to recovery efforts.

A family friend has set up a Go Fund Me account to help with the children’s funeral expenses.