Two Convicted Of Crimes On Children Fail To Register

Posted 5:06 pm, May 1, 2017, by

Bobby Ray Robison (left), Joshua Resto (right)

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Two convicted sex offenders were jailed in the county after failing to register their status, according to police.

Bobby Ray Robison of Fort Smith is facing a felony charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

Robison remained Monday (May 1) in the Sebastian County Detention Center without bond.

He was convicted during 2012 of felony distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting child sex, according to court records.

Joshua A. Resto of Junction City, Kan., is also accused of felony failure to register as a sex offender. He was arrested and released Friday (April 28) from the Sebastian County Detention Center on a $10,150 bond.

Resto was convicted of indecent liberties with a child during 2008, records state.

