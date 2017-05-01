UT Austin Stabbing: One Dead, Others Injured At University Of Texas, EMS Says

AUSTIN, Texas (CBS) — Multiple people have been stabbed on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin, reports CBS affiliate KEYE, citing Austin-Travis County EMS.

The incident happened Monday afternoon near the Gregory Gymnasium.

One person has died and three others have been transported to the hospital with possibly serious injuries, reports the Associated Press. One of the patients is in critical condition, reports KEYE. Austin-Travis County EMS says there are reports of additional patients with non-life-threatening injuries.

University of Texas at Austin police say an unidentified suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing two people and assaulting another. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the campus.

Freshman Jude John told reporters he was eating at a dining hall and walked outside to see a large crowd and a man being escorted out in handcuffs by two Austin police officers.

“Immediately, there was fear,” John said. “Everyone was scared. It was kind of a sense of shock. We didn’t believe what was going on.”