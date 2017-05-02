Breathe America, You’re Stressed Out

Most of us share common sources of stress, maybe its finances, family, or a heavy work-load.  But guess what, politics is now stressing out most Americans as well!

That's according to a survey conducted by the American Psychological Association.

2/3 of Americans said they were worried about the future of the country and half were stressed about political issues.

In fact, anxiety levels are the highest they've been in the past decade.

Experts said while it's important to be informed give yourselves a break with exercise, relaxation and non-news entertainment.

