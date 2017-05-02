Segment Sponsored By: Breeden
Mrs. Lyons – Kindergarten – Ozark Kindergarten Center – Ozark
-
Smither – Metzger – Pre K – Ozark Kindergarten Center – Ozark
-
Sampley & Hutchison – Pre K – Ozark Kindergarten Center – Ozark
-
Franklin County Learning Center Drops School Age Program
-
Ozark Police: Security Footage Shows Woman Stealing Donation Jar
-
Ozark Man Taken To Hospital After Being Stabbed; Suspect In Custody
-
-
Roberts & Mattox – Kindergarten – Gore Elementary – Gore
-
Tate Elementary, Van Buren – Ms. Howard – Kindergarten
-
Cedarville Elementary, Cedarville – Ms. Howard – Kindergarten
-
Mrs. Smith – Kindergarten – Cedarville Elementary – Cedarville
-
Hartford Elementary, Hartford – Ms. VanVekoven – Kindergarten
-
-
Cedarville Elementary, Cedarville – Ms. Kate – Kindergarten
-
Ozark Guidance Race, Sale Raising Mental Health Awareness
-
Botanical Garden Of The Ozarks Begins Annual Plant Sale