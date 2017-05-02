× Razorbacks Add Guard Transfer

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – With Arkansas on the verge of losing a handful of guards following the 2017-18 season, the Razorbacks added to their roster a year in advance.

Jalen Harris, a 6-foot-2 guard, will transfer to play for the Razorbacks after spending his freshman season at New Mexico. Harris will have to sit out the upcoming season due to NCAA rules.

“Jalen has good vision, quickness, the ability to score and make players around him better,” Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said. “He will have a chance to grow and develop during his redshirt year and make an impact on our team the following season. We are excited to have Jalen join our Razorback family.”

Current Arkansas guards Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon would both be seniors in the upcoming season but neither has made a decision to turn pro or return to Fayetteville. Guard Anton Beard will also be a senior in the 2017-18 season. Arkansas lost guards Manny Watkins and Dusty Hannahs to graduation after the 2016-17 season.

Harris averaged 4.5 points and 2.3 assists in 31 games for the Lobos, making 18 starts, and scored a career high 15 points vs Nevada.

Harris, a Wilson, N.C. native, was a top-15 recruit in the state of North Carolina according to a university release.