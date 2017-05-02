× Search Continues For Missing 18-Month-Old Girl Swept Away In Madison County Flooding

MADISON COUNTY (KFSM) — The search continues Tuesday (May 2) for an 18-month-old Madison County girl swept away in flood waters.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the search has now switched from a rescue to a recovery effort to find Krystal Wiggins.

Three people, a 38-year-old woman, her 4-year-old boy, Damien, and 18-month-old girl, Krystal, were stranded in high water in the Hindsville area on Saturday (April 29) after water swept their truck off the roadway and over a low water bridge on County Road 7320, according to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office release.

The mother attempted to save her children, but they were swept from her arms after they exited the vehicle.The mother was found about a mile downstream, but the children could not be located.

The body of Damien Wiggins was found in Glade Creek on Monday afternoon (May 1), approximately 3.25 miles from the low water bridge that the truck was swept off of. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the remains were taken to Brashear’s Funeral Home in Huntsville.

According to Madison County Sheriff Rick Evans, search crews will do everything they can for as long as they can. “The plan is to do kind of like what we’ve done down here on the south side of 412,” Sheriff Evans said. “We’re going to continue doing thorough grid searches as we work our way north.”

5NEWS spoke with Damien and Krystal’s uncle and grandfather, who said their hearts are aching, but they have to be strong for a mom who lost her babies.

“I take care of her the best I can,” said Steve Baker, grandfather. “She’s 37-years-old and I love her just like she’s one of them. She’s my baby.”

The family said they’re praying for a miracle, and feeling the love from the community banding together to help. “There’s been an amazing amount of support from the community,” said Steven Baker, uncle. “It’s overwhelming the amount of people and strangers that have shown up to help”.

If you would like to assist in the search, volunteers can meet at Hook Mechanical off Highway 412.

A family friend has set up a Go Fund Me account to help with the children’s funeral expenses.